6 tips to find your best morning routine

Udisha
Prepare ahead
To find the best morning routine, start prepping the night before. Plan your morning including what clothes you will wear or breakfast you will eat so that you get a head start.
No snoozing!
You have to ditch the lazy mornings and resist the temptation of hitting the snooze button. You must have a good sleep cycle and wake up on time.
Start with some water
Wake and drink a big glass of water to hydrate your body. This jolts your body out of sleep mode and provides energy to start the perfect morning.
Exercise!
Staying active is the best way to have a nice morning routine. Don't tire yourself out, start your day with some light yoga.
Do not look at your phone!
If you wake up and start scrolling your phone immediately, it is time to change that. Screens distract your mind and make it difficult to focus all day.
Keep simple targets
For the perfect morning routine, make sure your workload after you wake up is light. More the task, more the difficulty to finish all of it, leading to a feeling of overwhelm.