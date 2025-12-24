Christmas 2025: The best places for hot chocolate near Mumbai's Bandra

Esha Aphale
Mokai, Bandra
Mokai keeps its hot chocolate simple and serious. You can choose between the Classic 55 or the Dark 70%. Both are thick, glossy, and firmly chocolate-forward. It melts slowly and changes the drink as you go, softening the bitterness without turning it sweet. This is the cup to order if you like your chocolate strong and unfussy.
Zane’s Café, Lower Parel
Zane’s hot chocolate drinks are closer to a dessert than a beverage. It starts with 54% dark chocolate couverture, melted into a ganache with cream. The texture is dense and filling, the kind that makes you slow down halfway through. The classic version is the one to order first. Festive flavours like orange with chilli or gingerbread spices are available.
CinCin, Bandra
CinCin’s Berry Hot Chocolate looks like Christmas in a cup. Fresh berry purée runs through the chocolate, giving it a tart edge that cuts the richness. Marshmallows and sprinkles make it feel playful rather than precious. This works well in the afternoon, when you want something warm but not too heavy, or if you’re sharing.
Le Café, Chembur
Le Café’s Snickers Hot Chocolate costs ₹290 and tastes exactly as advertised. A full Snickers bar goes into the drink, bringing caramel, peanut, and milk chocolate in one thick, sweet pour. It is indulgent and nostalgic.
Boojee Café, Bandra
Boojee’s Caramel Hot Chocolate blends caramel chocolate with 70% dark chocolate. The result sits somewhere between dessert and drink. The caramel adds warmth and sweetness, while the darker chocolate keeps it from tipping over. This is a good option if you want flavour without the sugar rush that comes with novelty bars and toppings.
Chantilly, Bandra
Chantilly does a traditional hot chocolate, thick and creamy, finished with fresh cream. No flavour twists, no drama. Just a solid, comforting cup that pairs well with a pastry and a long sit. If your idea of Christmas hot chocolate leans European, this will feel right.