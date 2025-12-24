How to curate a DDLJ moment photo-op in the mustard field?

Subhadrika Sen
Plan it during dawn or dusk so that you get the golden hour glow and halo.
Wear flowy clothes and definitely avoid yellow!
Never stand static. Try to capture motion shots.
Wide angle shots soaking in the entire warmth and glory of the mustard fields are a must.
Try low level shots which will actually capture the vastness of the space.
You can play with the focus of the subject. It need not be that aesthetica photos always come in focus.
Try not to add on any photo props and even if you do, keep it minimalistic.
Trust the wind to be your best friend. It would give you aesthetical frames.
While editing the photographs, keep it on the warmer side.