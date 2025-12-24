Make your parents safer online with these 5 digital security tips

DEBOLINA ROY
Strong passwords are one of the most important online security tips for parents. Help your parents to change the way they think and from using simple passwords, such as a name or a date of birth, to using longer phrases that combine words, numbers, and symbols. Writing passwords in a secure offline notebook or using a password manager that is trusted can make this process more comfortable without causing more stress.
Two-factor authentication, which requires the second step only, for example, a code sent to the phone, is an additional layer of protection. Thus, this is one of the best online security tips for parents to do if they want to keep their accounts safe from hackers. The reason is that this tip makes it impossible for unauthorized persons to access an account even when the password is obtained.
Most of the time, online scams target parents through email, text messages, and social media, and in these messages, scammers usually create situations of urgency or fear. Show them how to stop temporarily before clicking on a link, check the sender's identity, and not give their personal or financial information on the internet. A simple rule, when in doubt, don't click, can be very helpful.
Software updates can contain more than just new features, often identifying and eliminating security issues. By helping your parents enable auto-updating on their phones, computers, and apps, you can help them reduce the chance of becoming victims of cyber-attackers who take advantage of outdated technology and help protect their personal information.
Take the time to sit down with your parents and look over their social media account privacy settings as well as their internet browsing and major application privacy controls. By changing settings to limit who has access to their posts and removing any needless permissions that are granted by default, they can create safer online behaviours.