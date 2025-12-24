Visiting Bhutan for the first time? 5 things you should know

DEBOLINA ROY
This is one of the most important tips to visit Bhutan. You should also make sure you are familiar with the country's entry requirements. Most travellers will need a visa or e-Visa arranged and accepted prior to arriving in Bhutan. Make sure your passport has at least six months of validity left and that you have open visa pages for stamping. Planning in advance helps to eliminate any last-minute hassles.
An Indian citizen does NOT need to apply for a Visa; however, they WILL need to apply for an Entry Permit at points of entry such as Phuentsholing in Bhutan. To travel beyond the entry point to other parts of Bhutan, an Indian citizen will need to apply for a Route Permit, which must be obtained from the Immigration office in a region that does not have a border.
The majority of fdreign nationals visiting Bhutan will be charged a Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) on a daily basis in support of education, healthCare, and conservation in Bhutan. Indian travellers will pay lower rates for the SDF compared to foreign nationals. In addition to the above, Indian travellers should include the cost of the SDF when budgeting for their trip to Bhutan.
The Monsoons and winters make travel to certain regions of Bhutan very difficult, as the mountainous terrain creates substantial weather impacts, and thus, you must select the correct time of year to visit, as well as the route. The weather will help determine the limits of physical activities that can be performed outdoors.
The culture of Bhutan is tremendously diverse, from its Dzongs to local cuisine. Respecting local customs, especially at religious sites, is crucial. Hiring a local driver or guide helps navigate mountain roads and explore beyond main cities. This is one of the key tips to visit Bhutan.