Winter treks near Kashmir: 5 Himalayan trails that turn into frozen wonderland

Marchoi's Winter Trek

Marchoi's winter trek begins just outside Naranag. It follows the Wangath River as it carves its way through the Pir Panjal Mountains. In winter, the trail has over two feet of snow and is broken by sections of partially frozen riverbeds. The snow-covered areas offer beautiful scenery, but many hikers find that they have difficulties due to the severity of the weather. This trek is considered one of the more approachable winter treks near Kashmir. It does require a high level of fitness to cope with the treacherous trail surfaces created by ice and muck, as well as the frigid temperatures.