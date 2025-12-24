Winter treks near Kashmir: 5 Himalayan trails that turn into frozen wonderland

DEBOLINA ROY
Marchoi's winter trek begins just outside Naranag. It follows the Wangath River as it carves its way through the Pir Panjal Mountains. In winter, the trail has over two feet of snow and is broken by sections of partially frozen riverbeds. The snow-covered areas offer beautiful scenery, but many hikers find that they have difficulties due to the severity of the weather. This trek is considered one of the more approachable winter treks near Kashmir. It does require a high level of fitness to cope with the treacherous trail surfaces created by ice and muck, as well as the frigid temperatures.
The Dumail trek can be completed in less than a week. Like Marchoi's trek, Dumail is located near Naranag. However, Dumail has both forest walks and large open spaces with snowfields. Dumail is ideal for beginner trekkers. While most of the trek starts in an area of significant culture, tourists will find pristine snow scenery at the end of the trek, making Dumail's trek an enticing first experience in winter trekking within the region of Jammu and Kashmir.
Explore the lesser-known Shadimarg region with this trek that eventually joins the Marchoi Valley. Due to winter environmental factors like heavy snowfall and poor visibility, this route is more difficult. Trekkers usually have to cross snow bridges over streams and set up camp in secluded valleys. The Shadimarg -Marchoi Valley Trek is mainly for those who have prior trekking experience and are familiar with both the natural elements of hiking in harsh conditions and navigating through difficult terrains.
While Lidderwat -Aru is one of the most popular winter treks near Kashmir. The meadows that once filled this area before winter now lie beneath tons of snow; the routes leading you through white valleys are surrounded by immense mountain ranges. This trek is an excellent opportunity to experience the unique beauty of the region along with a sense of isolation. Since there is a lot of snowfall and low temperatures, it is especially important for trekkers to have the correct equipment.
The Apharwat Peak Winter trek, located near Gulmarg, Kashmir, is one of the most beautiful places to trek in the winter in Kashmir, with its massive snow fields, sharp ridgelines, and sweeping views across the Himalayas at an altitude above 4200 meters (14000 feet). In the winter months, Apharwat will be completely covered in snow and is often only partially accessible via the Gulmarg gondola.