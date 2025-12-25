4 morning habits that are actually making you age quicker

Udisha
Starting your day with the phone
If the first thing you do after you wake up is check your phone while still in bed, you must change the habit. Any sort of screen time leads to stress and anxiety, leading to quicker ageing.
Lack of hydration
Starting with your day with just coffee an skipping water completely leads to dehydration. Lack of water content in your body leads to loosening of skin and less agility. Always drink water right after you wake up.
Not exposing yourself to sunlight
When you wake up in the morning, make sure to take in some sunlight so that your body knows what time of day it is. Not doing so leads to an imbalanced circadian rhythm which quickens physical ageing.
Skipping breakfast
Not taking your breakfast can be really harmful for your body. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day and skipping it leads to issues of metabolism, sugar spike and affects your overall health and skin.