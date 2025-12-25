4 traditional foot oiling rituals from around the world

Subhadrika Sen
In South Asia, especially India, Sri Lanka and Nepal, Ayurveda is prominent. Here, feet are oiled with, coconut, sesame or medicated herbal oils.
In Japan, the ritual consists of a less-oil-heavy approach with mostly light camellia oil being used for a foot massage.
Foot washing and oiling are seen as acts of hospitality in Mediterranean Europe. Using olive oil, athletes to farmers, massage their feet to bring in protection, recovery and prevent them from cracking.
Deep within the deserts of Africa, natural fats and shea butter are applied to the feet for healing and protection. This ritual of feet oiling, which takes place after sunset is often accompanied with stories.