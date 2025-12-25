6 common lip care mistakes to avoid this winter

Subhadrika Sen
Licking: This is an unconscious habit many possess, but licking actually leaves the lip skin dry and irritated.
Skipping SPF Lip Balm: Never skip your lip balms and always use ones with SPF.
Rough exfoliation: Don't exfoliate your skin too often and roughly. Use products that are gentle on the lip.
Not drinking water: This may lead to dehydration resulting in dry and cracked lips.
Skipping night-care routine: This is when the lips heal themselves. So, using a lip mask of a lip balm acts as a healing agent.
Using long –wear lipsticks: These are often made with formulas that dry out the lips. So, layer your lip products with a hydrating balm or gloss.