A festive celebration in Singapore for every mood

Subhadrika Sen
If you want to feel like you have entered enchanted land, then Gardens by the Bay is your go-to place. From glowing Supertrees to LED tunnels, Christmas pyramid to Spalliera, do not miss out on any spot. Open till January 1, 2026.
Take a long stroll around the 3.1 kms stretch in Orchard Road and see your surroundings come alive with fun rides, street food stalls, music performances, photogenic spaces, and more. Open till January 1, 2026.
If you are a movie buff, then a visit to the Universal Studios Singapore should be on the list. Spend Christmas amongst your favourite characters – from Shrek to the penguins of Madagascar, and don’t miss the fireworks in the end. Open till January 4, 2026.
For all the fashionistas, dropping by at Boutiques Singapore, The Christmas atelier at Asia Square, The Dior Beauty Pop-up and Togetherland by world Christmas Markets, happening at various places, throughout December, is a must.