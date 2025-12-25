Around the world in 6 New Year games

Subhadrika Sen
Coin in Cake: In Greece, Vasilopita is played where a coin is inserted in a baked cake. Whoever gets the coin is believed to have good luck in the coming year. Family members gather around and compete to get the coin in the cake.
12 Grapes at midnight: A Spanish ritual turned fun game; every member eats 1 grape a chime till midnight for good luck.
Blindfold pins: Members of the family are blindfolded one by one and they have to align facial features on a blank face. A highly popular Japanese game it brings bonding, joy and laughter on New Year.
Wood beats: In South Korea, the Yut Nori, a board game with wooden sticks, is played around New Year. Often played with the whole family, it is said to revive teamwork and bring in good fortune.
Guess the lentil: Yes, this is a legit game played in Italy for financial luck and prosperity. Families gather around lentil bowls and guess how many lentils are in a bowl, what lentils are in the bowl etc.
Trading much: In Philippines, this simplistic trading game is prevalent, especially among the children. They try to trade off regular household objects — coins, glass, fruits, etc. but here’s the catch — the objects have to be round!