5 most influential NBA WAGs

Udisha

Megan Thee Stallion

She is the girlfriend of Klay Thompson of Dallas Mavericks and is an extremely popular rapper and songwriter. Also a businesswoman, Megan significantly influences modern pop culture.

Ayesha Curry 

Married to Stephen Curry of NBA's Golden State Warriors, Ayesha is a lot of things at once. She is a chef who owns her own food brand and a renowned television personality.

Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade is a former NBL player who now co-owns the Utah Jazz. His wife, Gabrielle, is a popular American actor and model. She is also a major advocate of social justice and an activist who is an inspiration to many.

Savannah James 

She is basketball legend LeBron James' wife, who is currently playing for Los Angeles Lakers. An entrepreneur and philanthropist, she is also influential when it comes to the fashion world.

Hazel Renee 

She is an actor and recordist artist and is also known for her steadfast support she provides to her husband, Draymond Green who plays basketball for the Golden State Warriors.

