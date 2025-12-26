5 most influential NBA WAGs

Udisha
Megan Thee Stallion
She is the girlfriend of Klay Thompson of Dallas Mavericks and is an extremely popular rapper and songwriter. Also a businesswoman, Megan significantly influences modern pop culture.
Ayesha Curry
Married to Stephen Curry of NBA's Golden State Warriors, Ayesha is a lot of things at once. She is a chef who owns her own food brand and a renowned television personality.
Gabrielle Union
Dwyane Wade is a former NBL player who now co-owns the Utah Jazz. His wife, Gabrielle, is a popular American actor and model. She is also a major advocate of social justice and an activist who is an inspiration to many.
Savannah James
She is basketball legend LeBron James' wife, who is currently playing for Los Angeles Lakers. An entrepreneur and philanthropist, she is also influential when it comes to the fashion world.
Hazel Renee
She is an actor and recordist artist and is also known for her steadfast support she provides to her husband, Draymond Green who plays basketball for the Golden State Warriors.