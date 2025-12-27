4 things to know about Bangladeshi singer James

Team Indulge
He leads a band
Faruq Mahfuz Anam, popularly known as James, is a Bangladeshi singer, guitarist, and composer. He serves as the lead vocalist of the rock band Nagar Baul, which was formerly known as Feelings.
Socially conscious lyrics
Many of James’ songs address themes like love, rebellion, and social injustice. His lyrics often mirror the frustrations and hopes of the youth.
He has been crucial to Bangla rock
James shot to prominence in the 1990s as the lead singer of his band, one of the biggest names in Bengali rock music, credited with shaping and popularising hard rock in Bangladesh alongside LRB and Ark.
James made Bollywood music too
James has delivered several popular Bollywood tracks over the years. His Hindi film hits include “Bheegi Bheegi” from Gangster (2005) and “Chal Chalein” from Woh Lamhe (2006). He later lent his voice as a playback singer to “Rishtey” and “Alvida (Reprise)” in Life in a… Metro, and in 2013, he sang the Hindi song “Bebasi” for the film Warning 3D.