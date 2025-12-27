4 things to know about Bangladeshi singer James

James made Bollywood music too

James has delivered several popular Bollywood tracks over the years. His Hindi film hits include “Bheegi Bheegi” from Gangster (2005) and “Chal Chalein” from Woh Lamhe (2006). He later lent his voice as a playback singer to “Rishtey” and “Alvida (Reprise)” in Life in a… Metro, and in 2013, he sang the Hindi song “Bebasi” for the film Warning 3D.