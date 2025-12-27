4 ways to re-use pineapple waste

Subhadrika Sen
Fertilizer: Take small quantities of pineapple peels or the eye. Mix it with organic compost and add to the soil. Avoid overuse because it can be acidic.
Tea: If you want to infuse pineapple flavour to your tea, then boil the peels and core with tea leaves, ginger, mint and cinnamon.
Syrup: You can simmer pineapple peels with sugar and water, and drain it to make a home-made syrup. This syrup can be used as a topper for your desserts, pancakes, drinks and more.
Vinegar: For cooking or cleaning, make pineapple vinegar out of fermented peels, sugar and water.