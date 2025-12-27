5 best anime about martial arts

Ujjainee Roy
Baki
An ultra-violent world where fighters push their bodies beyond human limits. In this anime, every battle is a raw showcase of technique, endurance, and sheer willpower.
Dragon Ball Z
Kung Fu, Jeet Kun Do, Wing Chun, Tai Chi, Bajiquan, this anime has everything! This anime's legendary fights and rivalries laid the foundation for modern action anime.
Naruto
Naruto's fighting style is a dynamic blend of real-world martial arts like Sanda (Chinese Boxing), Wing Chun, Karate, Kung Fu, and Capoeira, mixed with signature ninja techniques.
Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple
A weak teenager survives brutal training under masters of different martial arts styles. This anime balances real-world techniques with humor, pain, and steady character progression.
Kengan Ashura
In Kengan Ahura elite fighters battle in no-rules corporate-sponsored death matches. It features a diverse array of fictional and real-world inspired martial arts, centered around its protagonist Ohma Tokita's versatile Niko Style, which blends four katas (Adamantine, Flame, Redirection, Water)