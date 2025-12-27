6 Indian ancient walled cities that still whisper stories of power and protection

DEBOLINA ROY
Jaipur, a city of the first kind in India to be planned, was established by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II in 1727. Seven large gates, which were each built not only for security but also for ceremonial entry, broke the strong walls surrounding the city. The walls represented control, protection, and wealth, thus making Jaipur a great example of ancient Indian walled cities that were built using scientific urban planning.
At the centre of the Thar Desert, Jaisalmer Fort stands out with its towering walls made of golden sandstone, enclosing the whole living city inside. It was in the 12th century that the fort with its high walls was built to provide safety to the traders going along the Silk Route. Even after such a long time, houses, temples, and markets are active within the fort, which is one of the few ancient walled cities in India that have been inhabited continuously.
Mughal emperor Shah Jahan was the founder of Shahjahanabad in the 17th century, which was encircled by thick defensive walls with gates like Lahori and Kashmiri Gate being the most prominent. The fortifications were there to defend the royal residences, bazaars, and mosques. Although some of the walls have vanished, the layout of Old Delhi is still indicative of a city that had walls.
Chittorgarh Fort is among the largest fortified structures in India. It is surrounded by a daunting wall, which extends for more than 13 kilometres. The fortified city that was built on a hill could easily resist a siege that lasted for several days. Its enormous doors and multiple layers of defense demonstrate how ancient Indian walled cities depended not only on nature but also on architecture for their survival.
Orchha came into existence in the 16th century and was protected by walls along the Betwa River. The fortified city has palaces, temples, and living areas that have been secured by fortified walls. The walls of Orchha mirror a mix of military strategy and artistic design; thus, it is an Indian ancient walled city in India that is scarcely known but historically significant.
Ahmedabad, a city established in 1411 by Sultan Ahmed Shah, was initially surrounded by a long defensive wall with twelve gates and several bastions. The walled city was home to lively markets, mosques, and residential quarters that were safe. At present, the pols and narrow lanes continue to be the remnants of a traditional Indian ancient walled city that was formed by community living and security.