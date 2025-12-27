6 Indian ancient walled cities that still whisper stories of power and protection

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

At the centre of the Thar Desert, Jaisalmer Fort stands out with its towering walls made of golden sandstone, enclosing the whole living city inside. It was in the 12th century that the fort with its high walls was built to provide safety to the traders going along the Silk Route. Even after such a long time, houses, temples, and markets are active within the fort, which is one of the few ancient walled cities in India that have been inhabited continuously.