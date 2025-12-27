9 health drink recipes from the tribal belts of India

Subhadrika Sen
Groundnut milk – restores healthy fats and proteins in the body. Popular in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh belts, soak peanuts in water and blend it well. Strain the mixture, heat it lightly and serve warm.
Herbal Infusions: are popular outcomes of foraging organic ingredients in the North East. Boil tulsi, lemongrass, wild basil leaves in water. Strain the mixture and drink it for better immunity.
Pakhala Water: In Odisha, cooked rice is soaked overnight and the water is consumed in the morning for improving gut health.
Forrest Berries: Perfect for hydration during trekking or camping, take local edible berries and crush them, strain the juice, dilute it with water and consume for a vitamin and hydration boost.
Ragi Buttermilk: In the tribal belts of Karnataka, ragi flour is cooked in water. To this, buttermilk and salt are added. This is consumed as a cooling energy with a boost of calcium.
Kodo Millet: In Bastar, Chattisgarh, people cook kodo millet flour, with water and salt into a watery but porridge like mixture and drink it warm for restoring stamina and iron in the body.
Mahua: widely known for its intoxicating nature, mahua when soaked actually loses its alcoholic properties. Soak dried mahua flowers, strain, and drink the liquid in small quantities like the tribal belt in Central India does.
Tamarind Water: Popular among the tribes of western and central India, all you need to do is dissolve tamarind pulp in water and add jaggery to balance the sourness. Strain the mixture and consume to ease digestive problems.
Millet Magic: Near the Nilgiri tribal belt, ragi powder, jaggery and water is served warm to re-energise the body and build bone strength.