Top 5 hidden beaches in the world that should be in your 2026 travel plans

Shell Beach, Shark Bay (Australia)

Shell Beach in Western Australia is a very different kind of beach because it is not made of sand. It extends for more than 100 kilometres and is made up of tiny white shells that have been deposited over thousands of years. The high salinity of Shark Bay is what makes it possible for these shells to accumulate naturally, thus forming a beach that is not like any other. The distance from the town where this beach is located keeps people away; therefore, it is one of the most unique hidden beaches in the world.