Top 5 hidden beaches in the world that should be in your 2026 travel plans

DEBOLINA ROY
Situated between rocky cliffs on the island's southeast coast, this narrow inlet has been preserved from the mass tourism that is common in other places. There are no big resorts here, only fishing boats, calm turquoise water, and stone houses that line the cove. Its calm waters are attractive to swimmers, while the lack of commercial activity makes it one of the most tranquil hidden beaches in the world.
Shell Beach in Western Australia is a very different kind of beach because it is not made of sand. It extends for more than 100 kilometres and is made up of tiny white shells that have been deposited over thousands of years. The high salinity of Shark Bay is what makes it possible for these shells to accumulate naturally, thus forming a beach that is not like any other. The distance from the town where this beach is located keeps people away; therefore, it is one of the most unique hidden beaches in the world.
Papaklea is one of only four green sand beaches in the world; its green colour is due to the olivine crystals from the volcanic rock. It is located near South Point on Hawaii's Big Island, and to get to the beach, you have to walk across rough land. But the effort is worth it; the contrast between green sand, blue ocean, and black lava cliffs makes this a once-in-a-lifetime coastal experience.
Gjipe beach is tightly hugged by steep limestone cliffs along Albania's Riviera, and it is still a bit of a secret. It has stunningly clean water of the Ionian sea and a wild nature without any big crowd of people, which you can find, e.g. near Mediterranean coasts. Thereby, while Albania is gradually becoming more and more popular, Gjipe is still one of the last very secluded beaches in Europe.
Playa del Amor is perhaps the most extreme example of a hidden beach. The beach is situated in a collapsed volcanic crater, and the entrance is only possible by swimming through a narrow sea tunnel when the tide is low. The sun rays come through the only opening, making it look like a surreal giant glass dome is covering the golden sandy beach with the crystal, clear water. There are very few visitors allowed to go there so that the local ecosystem remains intact.