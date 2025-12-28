5 best jewellery markets in Asia

Udisha
Hong Kong
Famous for precious jewellery made of diamonds and other expensive gems, Hong Kong hosts several large-scale events such as Jewellery & Gem WORLD.
Mumbai, India
Indian jewellery has been world-famous since historic times, with people from all around the globe praising the country's exquisite craftsmanship. Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai is one of the most famous wholesale markets in Asia, known for its gold, diamond and other precious stones.
Bangkok is known for the colourful gemstones such as rubies, saphhire among many more. It is known for its gemstone wholesale markets.
Dubai’s Gold Souk is known for its ornate gold jewellery and wholesale markets that attract many wholesalers and tourists.
This Vietnamese city is popular for its jewellery making and trade and specialises in gold craftsmanship. Over time, it has established as one of the major jewellery markets in Asia.