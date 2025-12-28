5 contemporary Punjabi rappers you need to keep up with

Udisha
AP Dhillon
A popular name in the Indian rap industry, AP Dhillon burst into the scene with Brown Munde. He has redefined Punjabi raps by merging global hip-hop patterns.
Karan Aujla
Karan is famous for his lyrics and their powerful delivery. His famous album, P-Pop Culture, showcased the influence of R&B and hip-hop on his music.
Diljit Dosanjh
He has taken Punjabi music to the global stage and his genre ranges from bhangra to rap. He was even the first Punjabi artist to perform in Coachella.
Shubh
His rap carries more than just rhythm, it is marked by a certain melody that makes it unique. His songs are known for telling a story, making him a standout performer.