5 safest Himalayan towns in India for solo female travellers

DEBOLINA ROY
Dharamshala is usually counted among the safest towns of the Himalayas in India because of the effective policing of tourists, the presence of the international community, and the well-regulated culture of home stays. The town has monks, expats, and solo travellers coming all year, which results in a socially aware environment. Means of transport are good, roads are alive till evening, and locals are used to the fact that women may go alone, which considerably decreases the chances of harassment.
Kalpa is tiny, serene, and dependent on the community for its needs, just one of the reasons why it is considered safe for women travelling solo. The village economy is mainly based on tourism and apple growing, so the locals are quite protective of the visitors. There is hardly any nightlife, but social accountability is strong, crime is low, and the locals behave respectfully. Kalpa, among the safest Himalayan towns, is an excellent choice for women who want to be alone but not isolated.
There is a strong military presence and tightly-knit local communities in Tawang. The crime rates are very low, and the culture is conservative but respectful. Women travellers frequently mention that they feel safe when they walk alone during the day and stay ina family-run guesthouse. Among the safest Himalayan towns, Tawang is one of the most secure choices.
The region enjoys organised tourism, and accommodations are regulated. Besides that, the police and army are on the move quite frequently due to the area's strategic location. Auli, in fact, is a calm place and Joshimath, on the other hand, provides more connectivity and services. Solo female travellers who have a sensible plan and do not go out at night are able to consider this area as one of the safest Himalayan towns in the Uttarakhand region.
Ziro is very safe due to the strict tribal governance and the closely-knit Apatani community. The town is very peaceful, the abuse of alcohol is at a very low level, and strangers can be easily noticed, which is actually a safety measure. Women travellers, in general, state that the local people are very friendly and helpful. Ziro is getting more and more recognition as one of the safest Himalayan towns for slow and mindful travel.