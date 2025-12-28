5 safest Himalayan towns in India for solo female travellers

Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh

Kalpa is tiny, serene, and dependent on the community for its needs, just one of the reasons why it is considered safe for women travelling solo. The village economy is mainly based on tourism and apple growing, so the locals are quite protective of the visitors. There is hardly any nightlife, but social accountability is strong, crime is low, and the locals behave respectfully. Kalpa, among the safest Himalayan towns, is an excellent choice for women who want to be alone but not isolated.