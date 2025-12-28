5 smart layering tips for winter that keep you warm without the bulk

Finish with warm accessories instead of extra clothes

Using accessories such as hats, thermals, scarves, gloves, and other similar items will significantly increase your overall warmth without impacting the bulkiness of your outfit. These accessories are designed to provide an airtight seal at points where your body can lose heat and thereby reduce the necessity to layer up even more. Using these types of layers can be incredibly powerful in terms of providing you with a warm, functional, stylish winter wardrobe!