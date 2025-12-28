6 iconic temples in Japan you should visit

Udisha

Senso-ji Temple, Tokyo

The oldest Buddhist temple in Tokyo, it is extremely popular for the Thunder gate that has a huge lantern that draws tourists.

Todai-ji Temple, Nara

Situated in a deer park, a bronze statue of Buddha lies here, in the world's largest wooden building.

Kinkaku-ji, Golden Pavilion, Kyoto

This is a Zen Buddhist temple that is adorned with gold leaf where many come to take in the serene atmosphere.

GILBERT SOPAKUWA

Meiji Jingu, Tokyo

This temple is dedicated to Emperor Meiji and Empress Shoken. Located in a forest, it is a Shinto shrine that offers peace despite being in the middle of Tokyo.

Fushimi Inari-taisha, Kyoto

Another shrine, this is known for the bright red gates that surround the mountain. Many worshippers come to visit for the spiritual walk.

Kiyomizu-dera Temple, Kyoto

Marked by the stage made of wood on the side of the hills, this temple has incredible views, made prettier by the cherry blossoms that surround it.

Click here