6 winter home essentials that actually make your home warm and cozy

DEBOLINA ROY
A great set of insulated or thermal curtains is probably one of the most useful winter home essentials. Since windows are a significant source of heat loss in winter, heavy curtains make it difficult for warm air to escape and thus they block cold drafts. Besides that, they lower heating costs and can make rooms feel cozier in no time.
Even if the room is heated, cold floors can make the whole house feel uncomfortable. The addition of rugs or thick floor mats is a good way to insulate your floors, especially if you live in a tiled or wooden house. Rugs keep the heat in, prevent heat loss and walking barefoot in winter becomes a lot more comfortable.
A good heater is probably one of the most necessary winter home essentials, especially for bedrooms and workspaces. Portable heaters or wall-mounted heating panels give you the option of heating only the areas you want, thus they are both money-saving and energy-efficient if used in the right way.
Nothing can be cozier during the cold season than warm and comfortable bedding. By using heavier blankets, comforters, or thermal quilts, you not only increase the comfort but you also help with heat retention throughout the night. Layered bedding makes it possible to regulate the warmth to your liking, which is especially great if you share a bed and one of you tends to get warmer than the other.
The problem with cold air is that it sneaks into your home through every little crack or gap. These spots are usually under doors or between doorframes. Door draft stoppers or draft seals are minor modifications around your house, but they have a major impact. By sealing the gaps, they block cold air from coming in and warm air from going out, thus enabling you to save on your heating.
It has been said that the air during winter is dry, and this is particularly true for heated rooms. To get rid of dry skin, sore throats, and irritated sinuses, a humidifier should be introduced into the room. Moreover, properly humidified air makes the temperature feel higher, which results in better comfort during the cold season.