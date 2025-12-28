8 common mistakes to avoid while using lemongrass

Subhadrika Sen
Not peeling outer layer: Lemongrass is tough with its outer layer woody and fibrous. Peel away this layer to get the actual essence.
Using whole lemongrass: Always crush, slice or finely chop it for the best flavours.
Using old lemongrass, the wrong way: Dried and old lemongrass has concentrated flavours and should be used in less quantity.
Eating large pieces: Lemongrass does not soften up when cooked. Hence, better to avoid using and eating larger pieces.
Overuse: Lemongrass has a very strong flavour. Overusing it, may result to your dish turning bitter.
Over-boiling: If using lemongrass to make tea, let is simmer gently instead of over-boiling it.
Confusion: Lemongrass is often confused with citronella. While the former is used for cooking the latter isn’t meant for the same.
Direct application of essential oil: Lemongrass oil should always be used in its diluted form, lest it may cause skin irritation.