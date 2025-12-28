First trip abroad? These are the best countries for first-time international travellers

Thailand

There is a good reason why Thailand has been on the list of the first choice international travellers for a long time, and it is because the country is very affordable, friendly, and easy to explore. The country is very well equipped with domestic travel, the backpacker mode of living, and the tourist infrastructure is all thriving. Thailand offers beaches, cities, and cultural sites without requiring you to have an advanced travel experience. Besides that, it is a perfect place to learn how to adjust to another culture at your own speed.