What is a glass skin facial? 4 things to know

Udisha
Hydration
A glass skin facial, which involves multiple steps, is a Korean skincare treatment that gives you clear, smooth and hydrated skin which literally makes your skin shine like glass. Its primary motive is to provide hydration to the skin and forming a protective skin barrier. This facial significantly reduces signs of ageing on the face, and gives a translucent skin.
Long-term glow
This facial is a process that gives your skin long-term benefits. With consistency, you can actually feel your skin becoming healthier with a glow that has no deadline. Your skin will have smooth texture and lesser pigmentation while protecting you from ageing and pollution.
It is not easy
The glass skin facial requires work. The full package, whether at home or at a salon, involves several steps that you should not avoid if you want the desired results. From cleansing, exfoliation to applying serums and moisturising, this treatment has it all! The most common ingredients that help hydrate your skin from within include vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and other essences.
Consistency is key
A one-time glass skin facial will not last a lifetime, obviously. So, remember that the treatment requires you to be consistent and dedicated to a smooth, glowing skin. Besides getting the facial done on a regular basis, also ensure that you live a healthy life with a good diet and undisturbed sleep.