5 global cultural festivals worth travelling the world for in 2026

It is one of the largest and most significant craft fairs, held in Faridabad. This unique fair showcases India's richness and diversity, including handlooms, handicrafts, handmade fabrics, and wooden and clay dolls. Celebrated with a splash of colours, drum beats, and vibrant folk performances, the Surajkund trade fair attracts millions of tourists from around the world.
One of the oldest global cultural festivals, this one has been celebrated in Japan for more than 1000 years. Held throughout the month of July, in Kyoto, it started as a purification ritual to ward off plague. This festival features local attraction like Yamboko floats and street food parties (Yojama).
Every year, Notting Hill observes one of the largest street parties in Europe with more than 2 million attendees. Partygoers can expect an eclectic 3-mile parade with masquerade dancing, calypso, and steel bands. From music, fun to a sumptuous food like Trinidadian roti, Jamaican Jerk chicken, Guyanese pepper pot, etc, this summer event has to be in your travel calendar.
This global cultural festival was founded by Peter Gabriel. This event embraces the cultural expressions from all corners of the globe, especially in music. With indigenous art forms, cultural storytelling, folk performances, native dances and heritage art showcasing, it offers a meaningful cross-cultural experience.
The Adelaide Fringe Festival brings together a range of artists and performers from theatre, dance and visual arts, giving Adelaide becomes an eco-system for creativity through collaboration and exposure to one another, for many artists it offers the ability to showcase their own unique form of artistic expression.