5 reasons why neighbourhood parks are essential

Subhadrika Sen
Green cover: Parks have trees which supply the air with Oxygen. Moreover, during calamities, the greenery in the park act as shields and lessens the impact when it reaches you.
Keeps you fit: From having long running tracks to slow walking spots, parks are essential for your daily dose of physical activities.
Family Bond: For families with children, going over to a Park helps in creating sweet memories during family time. From learning to ride a bicycle to making your first drawing, parks witness them all.
Community building: From hosting community meeting to neighbourhood festivals or just a charity fair, parks welcome them all.
Co-curriculars: From learning the basics of gardening to silently bird watching or putting on your adventure caps and going on a boat ride, parks fuel your curiosity in innovative fields.