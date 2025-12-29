5 stunning vineyards in India perfect for a relaxing weekend getaway

DEBOLINA ROY
Sula Vineyards is one of the famous vineyards in India. Picture rows of green vines rolling down to Gangapur Lake, glasses clinking at tastings, and music floating up from SulaFest. You can stay right in the vineyard, catch sunsets that’ll stick in your memory, and soak in the lively vibe.
Just outside Bengaluru, Grover Zampa Vineyards sits high up near Nandi Hills, catching cool breezes all day. People come here for their top-notch wines, and the whole setup just feels calm. Walk among the vines, tour the barrel room, sample wines in a laid-back tasting, and forget about the city for a while.
If you’re after something a bit more polished, Fratelli Vineyards delivers. The estate tour takes you through their Sangiovese, Merlot, and house blends, and you can settle in for the night. The countryside is quiet, the pace is slow, and it’s perfect for anyone who wants to unwind with good wine and great company.
Vallonné Vineyards keeps things intimate. Tucked away near Igatpuri, this place focuses on small-batch, French-style wines. You get curated tastings, peaceful views of the lake, and easygoing meals that just let you relax.
Right by the rocky lands around Hampi, KRSMA Estates stands out for its bold Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz wines that have made a mark even abroad. Tastings here are by appointment, so it feels exclusive. Pair the visit with exploring ancient ruins nearby, and you’ve got a mix of culture and wine that’s hard to find anywhere else.