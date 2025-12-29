5 things to keep in mind while birdwatching

Subhadrika Sen
Early risers: Birds are most active in the wee hours of the morning. The best timing to catch them is before sunrise to the arrival of daytime.
Wear comfortable and camouflaged dress: Have an idea of what kind of flora and fauna are available in your bird watching spot. Wear shades of green, beige, brown and blacks, or other neutral shades to blend in and put on your walking shoes for extra comfort.
Patience is key: Birdwatching requires ample patience. Birds may appear at their own timings and mood. So, you have to wait for them.
Bring right gear: From binoculars and hi-definition camera to a journal and pen, keep all the essentials handy but dont travel with too many and too heavy equipments.
Go with locals or experts: If its your first time birdwatching, then make sure you go with a local, expert or a group who can provide you with more information.