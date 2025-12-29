5 winter travel essentials you can’t skip if you are travelling to snowy mountains

DEBOLINA ROY
The truth is that when heading out for the mountains covered in snow, how you dress becomes more important than how thick your jacket is. Make sure you have thermals that wick away moisture, mid layers that insulate like fleece or down, and a shell that is waterproof.
Boots that are cold, rated, waterproof and with good grip are what you absolutely need in snowy terrain. The thing is that wet or numb feet can very quickly cause you to be uncomfortable and, in a worst-case situation, get frostbite.
Most of the heat from the body is lost through the head, hands and neck. So having a pair of insulated gloves, woollen socks, a thermal cap, and a neck gaiter will not only help keep the heat but also shield the skin that is exposed to the cold and the wind. These little things mean a lot when you are in extreme cold.
Cold air, wind, and even the sun reflecting from the snow can make ones skin very dry. To avoid cracking, burning, and irritation, one must definitely use a rich moisturizer, sunscreen, and a lip balm with SPF.
In areas covered with snow, the weather can change rapidly. Make sure to carry a flashlight or headlamp, power bank, reusable water bottle, and some basic first, aid supplies. If you are going to the wild, traction aids or microspikes will help you keep your balance on the icy trails.