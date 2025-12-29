6 best safari experiences for unforgettable wildlife encounters

Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

Renowned for the yearly migration, this is one of the best safari experiences, which is even recommended by celebs like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Millions of wildebeest, zebras and other herbivores migrate through the Mara riverline to search for better grazing lands. Visitors can also spot cheetahs, lions, elephants, and giraffes freely roaming in Maasai Ma