6 best safari experiences for unforgettable wildlife encounters

DEBOLINA ROY
Renowned for the yearly migration, this is one of the best safari experiences, which is even recommended by celebs like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Millions of wildebeest, zebras and other herbivores migrate through the Mara riverline to search for better grazing lands. Visitors can also spot cheetahs, lions, elephants, and giraffes freely roaming in Maasai Ma
Another celebs' favourite, this national park stands as one of the top-tier tiger sanctuaries in India. Situated amidst the Aravali and Vindhya mountains, Ranthambore also boasts a diversified range of fauna, including leopards, sloth bears and exotic bird species. Visitors can experience a unique wildlife encounters with a local guide and an open jeep experience.
This Sri Lankan wildlife sanctuary is celebrated for its huge leopard population. Nestled in the southeastern part of the island, Yala boasts a diverse array of fauna like elephants, sloth bears, and even crocodiles. This terrain also embraces rich diversity, including forests, scrublands, and coastal lagoons.
The Serengeti stretches out in endless grasslands, filled with lions, leopards, elephants, and cheetahs. Every season brings some wild migrations, predator chases, and nonstop wildlife action. Honestly, if you’re after the classic safari, this place pretty much sets the standard.
Forget the typical savannah safari. In the Okavango Delta, you glide through winding waterways in a mokoro canoe or hop on a boat for a closer look. Elephants splash, hippos grunt, crocodiles lurk, and rare birds call this wetland home. The whole thing feels calm, but every moment pulls you in.
Bwindi holds nearly half the world’s mountain gorillas. Trekking through that thick rainforest, you actually come face-to-face with gorilla families. It’s raw, emotional, and honestly, one of the most unforgettable wildlife experiences out there.