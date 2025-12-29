6 most poisonous frogs

Udisha
Golden Poison Frog (Phyllobates terribilis)
This poison dart frog has enough poison to kill 10 people and is found in the rainforests of Colombia.
Blue Poison Dart Frog (Dendrobates tinctorius azureus)
Also known as the blue poison arrow frog, it is native to southern Suriname. Extremely dangerous, the indigenous Tiriyo name is okopip.
Black-legged Poison Frog (Phyllobates bicolor)
It is the world's second most poisonous dart frog, found in western Colombia.
Phantasmal Poison Frog (Epipedobates tricolor)
Extremely small in size, the poison of this frog can seriously affect the nervous system. It is mostly found in the Andean slopes of central Ecuador.
Green and Black Poison Dart Frog (Dendrobates auratus)
Found in Central America, the frog is known for its toxic skin that happens due to its diet of ants and mites.
Strawberry Poison Dart Frog (Oophaga pumilio)
This colourful frog also survives on insects that makes its skin full of toxins. It is found mainly in Central American region and is known to warn predators.