7 breathtaking sunset spots in Asia that feel almost unreal

DEBOLINA ROY
Tanah Lot is definitely one of the most stunning places to watch the sunset in Asia, where a sea temple, dating back several hundred years, rises on a cliff engulfed by the sea. As the sun sets, the temple is transformed into a mere shadow against the blazing red skies, while the water hits the rocks from the bottom.
The sunset in Bagan is more about the grandeur of the scene rather than the colours. The place is dotted with thousands of pagodas that are of antiquity and spread across a huge plain, and at dusk, the coming of the night light dominates the landscape with warm amber hues. The act of watching the sunset here is a way of being in the old times, and it is therefore one of the most powerful sunset spots in Asia.
The sunset in Marina Bay is something one would associate with the future. The city's skyline goes with the sunset and is reflected in the water, making an exquisite fusion of the man-made and the natural light. What is left behind by the sun and revealed by the artificial lights creates a rare urban sunset scene of stillness, which is quite refreshing.
When the weather is good and clear, the sun goes down around Mount Fuji, leading to a famous event nicknamed Red Fuji when the mountain emits a bright red colour as the sun goes down. This brief instance is very much liked in Japanese culture and by photographers. The calmness of the lakes surrounding makes the scene even more spectacular; therefore, Fuji is ranked among the most peaceful places to watch sunset in Asia.
Railay Beach provides a tropical sunset that you won't find at a crowded island viewpoint. The sun sets in the middle of the Andaman Sea slowly, after the limestone cliffs have framed the horizon, and the sun goes down, painting the water gold. The light reflected off the cliffs and sea makes the sunset very lovely, and you feel as if you were alone, even if it is a quiet evening.
The sunset at the Taj Mahal is gentle but very touching. When the sun is about to disappear, the colour of the white marble goes through the different hues of pink, gold, and grey. The monument's symmetry and reflection pools cause the sunset to be highly amplified, making it one of the most romantic sunset spots in Asia.Bromo
Sunset at Mount Bromo is about nature's power at its most basic and primal. Due to the setting of the sun behind the lava ridges, long shadows are cast over the ash plains while mist drifts through the crater. Usually, the sky turns a deep red or purple colour.