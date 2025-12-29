7 breathtaking sunset spots in Asia that feel almost unreal

Bagan, Myanmar

The sunset in Bagan is more about the grandeur of the scene rather than the colours. The place is dotted with thousands of pagodas that are of antiquity and spread across a huge plain, and at dusk, the coming of the night light dominates the landscape with warm amber hues. The act of watching the sunset here is a way of being in the old times, and it is therefore one of the most powerful sunset spots in Asia.