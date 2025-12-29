7 must-visit international destinations under INR 1 lakh

DEBOLINA ROY
Shining beaches, loud markets, and a deep temple culture are what you get in Thailand. Besides cheap flights and street food, you can also party in Bangkok and chill in Phuket. A 5-day trip with cheap flights and street food comes to about 55,000- 85,000, thus making it one of the best international destinations below Rs. 1 lakh.
Lanka is an excellent choice if you want a mix of beach, heritage sites, and a hill station. Inexpensive guesthouses and local food will help you hold the line on your budget and still have the cultural treasures of Sigiriya and Kandy at your disposal. The budget travellers will manage a 5, day trip for 25, 000-45, 000 including flights, stay, and meals.
Nepal is the right choice if you are looking for trekking, lakeside peace, and cultural exploration. Indian passport holders do not have to pay visa fees, and living costs are low. So Kathmandu and Pokhara are quite affordable even for budget travellers seeking adventure. A budget-friendly trip will require somewhere between 20, 000 and 35, 000 because there are no visa fees and the locals' costs are low.
Vietnam is a blend of vibrant culture and mesmerising nature. Visit Hanoi's local street food, enjoy a cruise at Halong Bay, and take a walk by the lantern-lit streets of Hoi An, all within a small budget. Indulge in street food, Halong Bay cruises, and the charm of Hoi An with a budget of 35,000- 50,000, which is ideal for international destinations under Rs. 1 lakh.
Bali's beaches, terraced rice fields, and cultural events are perfect even without lavish spending. Cheap hotels and street food will allow you to see the sights of Ubud and Seminyak while still being able to manage your expenses. It is possible to do so for 30, 000-90, 000 with budget accommodations and street food.
Malaysia has a mix of urban adventures as well as tropical island getaways! With inexpensive flights and accommodations, Kuala Lumpur's Sky-Line, Penang's food, and Langkawi's beaches can all be experienced without breaking the bank! Budget trip costs (including airfare, lodging, and meals) range from ₹80k to ₹95k.
South Korea is a great mix of modern cities, ancient palaces, and beautiful scenic nature! You can enjoy the Gyeongbokgung Palace, spend time at Haeundae Beach, and visit the historic Bukchon Hanok Village, then experience street food in Myeongdong, visit popular K-Pop and K-drama filming locations, and hike Namsan Tower. Budget trips cost around ₹70k to ₹100k for a 5-7 day trip, which is one of the top international destinations for under Rs.1 lakh.