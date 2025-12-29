7 must-visit international destinations under INR 1 lakh

Kathmandu & Pokhara, Nepal

Nepal is the right choice if you are looking for trekking, lakeside peace, and cultural exploration. Indian passport holders do not have to pay visa fees, and living costs are low. So Kathmandu and Pokhara are quite affordable even for budget travellers seeking adventure. A budget-friendly trip will require somewhere between 20, 000 and 35, 000 because there are no visa fees and the locals' costs are low.