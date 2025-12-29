8 Indian destinations that look like Europe but cost much less

DEBOLINA ROY
Gulmarg feels like you’ve stepped into an alpine town; think Interlaken. Snowy peaks, thick pine forests, and that famous cable car set the scene. When it snows, and skiers fill the slopes, it really does feel like a Swiss mountain resort.
Khajjiar is all rolling green meadows dotted with horses and deodar trees. It’s got that peaceful, open countryside vibe you’d find near Lucerne in Switzerland. The grasslands around Khajjiar Lake make it one of the best Indian destinations that look like Europe.
Auli’s got those snow-covered slopes, ski lifts, and even wooden cabins, so it’s easy to see why people compare it to ski towns in the French Alps. In winter, the panoramic views of Nanda Devi make the place look and feel straight out of Europe.
Coorg’s misty hills, vineyards, and old stone homestays bring Tuscany to mind. The winding roads weaving through coffee estates only add to that old European countryside feeling. You wake up to fog and birdsong, and for a second, you could swear you’re in Italy.
Munnar is all about endless tea gardens, misty hills, and cool weather. There’s something about the landscape, especially near Kolukkumalai and Eravikulam National Park that feels like the Scottish Highlands. Sometimes, you’ll catch yourself expecting to see a loch around the corner.
The French Quarter in Pondicherry is the real deal: pastel villas, bougainvillaea spilling over walls, colonial buildings, and cozy cafés. Walking these streets, you get serious southern France vibes. It’s probably one of the cheapest Indian destinations that looks like Europe.
Chopta’s green meadows, wooden huts, and snow-capped peaks remind you of those quiet, lesser-known Swiss villages. Come spring or autumn, with wildflowers blooming and crystal-clear views, the place really feels like a slice of Europe in the Himalayas.
Shillong stands out with its pine forests, stone churches, and old colonial homes. The cool weather just seals the deal. If you’ve ever seen photos of Irish or Welsh hill towns, you’ll spot the similarities right away. Among Indian destinations, Shillong really does feel a bit like Europe.