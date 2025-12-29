Types of waffles you must try right away!

Udisha
Belgian Waffles
How can these not make into the list of must-have waffles? Known all around the world, they are known for their fluffiness inside and crisp outside. Often paired with ice-cream, whipped cream and fruits, they are definitely delectable!
Hong Kong Egg Waffles
Another famous type of waffle, their chewiness makes them unique. Extremely popular as street food in Hong Kong, you can even see small bubbles on the cute little things!
Liege Waffles
This is a type of Belgian waffles yet distinct in their uniqueness. They have more density and hence, are more chewy. Made with pearl sugar, there is a certain sweetness to it that also makes the coating crisp.
Mochi Waffles
Native to Japan, these waffles use mochi rice cakes in the batter, giving it the name. Extremely stretchy, this is markedly different from the usual, more famous waffles made using flour.