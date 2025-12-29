What are the worst sleep mistakes you can make?

Udisha
Irregular sleep cycle
One of the primary things that you must maintain to stay on the top of your health, is have a healthy sleeping pattern. Staying late into the night or not getting enough sleep is a big mistake. Having an inconsistent sleep schedule confuses your circadian rhythm, leading to several mental and physical issues.
Not sleeping in a peaceful environment
Sleeping in a room full of distractions such as bright lights, noise or other activities leads to a disturbed sleep. Whenever you sleep, make sure you sleep in a dark, relatively noiseless room with a temperature set to your comfort
Screen-time before bedtime
Scrolling your phone, working on the laptop or watching television just before falling asleep is a huge sleeping mistake. Exposure to blue light leads to stimulation in the brain, affecting the sleep hormone, melatonin. Make sure to not check any screen for an hour before you go to sleep.
Having a heavy dinner
Heavy meals before bedtime lead to indigestion and poor gut health. Dinner should potentially be light with food that can be easily digested. Having coffee or alcohol right before going to bed also disrupts sleep.