5 ancient ways to ward off evil spirits in different cultures

Subhadrika Sen
Bells: These tinkling bells called tintinnabula were spiritual alarms in Rome. Their vibrations are said to remove evil spirits. In fact, the imageries on these bells were often mocking the spirits, confusing them before they could do any harm.
Evil eye: Now worn as jewellery or apparels with the motif, the mati or evil eye was once a shield worn by the Greeks to save themselves from curses.
Talismans: In ancient Chinese customs stone/ rock talismans or yellow papers burnt or folded and kept with written inscriptions help in protection.
Hanuman Chalisa: In India, reciting verses from Hanuman Chalisa are said to ward off evil and fill the space with positivity.
Salt Rings: From Japan to Europe and in several other cultures, salt rings are said to keep evil at bay. Many houses place salt rings around their boundaries or doorstep.