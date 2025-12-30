5 best Agatha Christie adaptations you must include in your weekend binge watchlist

DEBOLINA ROY
It is one of the best Agatha Christie adaptations. This iconic thriller features Hercule Poirot on the famous train, the Orient Express, and the murder of a rich passenger; the film follows Poirot's investigation into which of the other passengers committed the murder. With an all-star cast and excellent storyline, this film is still considered one of the highlights of mystery movies.
The film stars Miss Marple in her first appearance in a film. This movie combines the glitz of a Hollywood film with the murder mystery of a small town. A famous movie star arrives in St. Mary Mead, only to find herself embroiled in a deadly mystery. It is up to Miss Marple to use her intelligence and skills to solve the crime.
This one represents a very different style of the mystery genre among Agatha Christie adaptations. Endless Night is a psychological thriller that revolves around love and ambition, culminating in the revelation of a family secret. The film does not feature Poirot or Marple but has many of the elements of Agatha Christie's writing, such as building suspense and a shocking twist at the end.
It is a rare but enjoyable adaptation of a detective tale that features two unlikely detectives, Bobby Jones and Lady Frances, as they investigate clues left behind by a dying man. The charm of this film comes from the chemistry between the characters and the clever way in which they piece together the clues to form a complete picture.
It is considered one of the best adaptations of Agatha Christie's works. This classic film stars Peter Ustinov as Hercule Poirot and takes place on a luxury cruise on the Nile River. The plot of the film revolves around the murder of a wealthy heiress, whose death is surrounded by guests who all had both motives for and secrets about her.