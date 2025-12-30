5 fillers and treatments Millie Bobby Brown has received as per experts

Udisha
Cheek sculptra
Millie Bobby Brown has gone viral after fans found her very visible cosmetic surgery in the latest season of Stranger Things "distracting". According to experts, cheek sculptra is one of the treatments the actor underwent. The procedure sculpts the cheeks using Poly-L-Lactic Acid.
Temple Sculptra
Millie Bobby Brown also seems to have undergone a temple sculptra to have hollower-temples, making her face look more sculpted. This procedure boosts the collagen production in the body using stimulators.
Lip Fillers
The actor had confessed to having done a lip filler on her upper lip. These fillers are inserted using injections that often content hyaluronic acid. It gives the lips a plump look with very defining lip lines, making it look symmetrical.
Nose Slimming Botox
This is a non-surgical procedure that is done with Botulinum toxin. The procedure slips the nose by relaxing certain muscles in the nasal area and making it look more uniform. However, this is a temporary treatment.
Chemical Brow Lift
Finally, Millie Bobby Brown also has undergone a procedure that lift the eyebrows, making it sculpted. The botox creates an arch by relaxing the muscles that keep the eyebrows down.