5 ropeway cars around the world you should not miss

Subhadrika Sen
Switzerland: At 3883 m above sea level, the Zermatt Matterhorn is a high ropeway point offering stunning views of snow-capped surroundings.
Australia: Observe wildlife, rainforest, thick foliage, riverbanks and panoramic views at thie eco-torusim hotspot cable car in Australia which runs thorugh the middle of the forest.
India: At 13000ft, the Gulmarg ropeway is considered to be one of the highest in the country. The cable car makes two stops- Gulmarg to Kongdoori Mountain concluding at Mount Apharwat.
Bolivia: Ever thought about using cable cars for daily commuting? Well Bolivia does. For the people of La Paz and El Alto, the Mi Teleferrico overlooking the Andes is a strong commuting point.
Japan: In Hakone, you can take a ride through the mountains and soak in the stunning views of Mount Fuji, Hakone and the Owakudani valley.