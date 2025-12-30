Top 5 music trends on social media in 2025

Udisha
Fa9la By Flipperachi
This track from Dhurandhar, by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi is all that we heard over the last few weeks. Made more iconic by Akshaye Khanna's hook step, this is definitely one of the best song trends on social media of the year.
Piano Man x Silver Springs Mashup
This fusion of Billy Joel's masterpiece and Fleetwood Mac's classic has been used as the background for several throwback reels on social media. The mashup evokes a certain emotion and nostalgia that has made it viral.
Shaky By Sanju Rathod
Who knew a Marathi pop song can become everyone's favourite? The addictive beat and modern lyrics made everyone dance to it, whether on social media or live celebrations.
Sapphire By Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran collaborating with Arijit Singh on a song that will make everyone put on their dancing shoes, was definitely not on our 2025 bingo card. But we are not complaining. Sapphire was a song we did not know we needed and the internet loved the desi twist to Ed Sheeran's classic beat.
Fate of Ophelia By Taylor Swift
When is Taylor Swift not trending? Even though her tour was over, the singer did not stop gifting her fans with music. She announced her twelfth studio album The Life of a Showgirl but this one song from the album really stuck and is still trending all over social media.