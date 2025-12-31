5 cursed objects now in museums or personal collections

Subhadrika Sen
Annabelle: The world famous Annabelle doll that gave rise to many merchendise, movies and other horror plots, now rests in the personal occult collection of Ed and Lorraine Warren.
Thomas Busby's chair: Cursed by Thomas Busby, many who sat on it have lost their lives. It is now hung in the Thirsk Museum, so that people can see it but not sit in it.
The anguished man: Said to be made with the blood of the artist, the painting brings bad luck whenever it is hung on the wall.
The Dybbuk Box: Said to be the inspiration behind the movie The Possession, this wine cabinet is known to be haunted. it is so notorious that complaints have come from its owners and handlers and is currently kept locked up.
The crying boy: Like the labubu fever, this mass produced painting was said to have brought bad luck and house fires. But itself never caught fire. People started burning or destroying these photos.