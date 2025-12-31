6 must-have evening habits for a better sleep cycle

DEBOLINA ROY
A regular wind-down routine at night indicates to your body it's time to slow down. By dimming lights, consuming less noise, and doing calming things (such as reading), you'll be able to go from a high-alert state where your nervous system is above normal levels to lower, more relaxed levels, thus making it easier to fall asleep naturally.
One of the best nighttime practices is to reduce screen exposure at night. The bright lights coming from electronic devices such as televisions, computers, and smartphones emit blue light, which interrupts your melatonin levels and prevents your body from naturally regulating when you sleep.
When you eat large or spicy meals before you go to bed, or consume too much caffeine, especially late in the day, your digestive system will have a difficult time digesting all of that food, which will disrupt your sleep patterns. Eating lighter meals with calming herbal teas is the best way to help your body digest food easily and sleep well.
Techniques such as breathing exercises, meditation, or yoga are excellent ways to relieve tension from your body and mind that you may have experienced throughout the previous day. These calming techniques will also help to slow your heart rate and prepare both your mind and body for uninterrupted rest during the night.
The atmosphere of your bedroom will have a significant impact on your ability to achieve restful sleep. Creating an environment that is cool, dark and quiet will facilitate restful sleep. The use of appropriate bedding and minimal distractions will also support your body's natural circadian rhythms.
Establishing a consistent bedtime will provide your internal clock with the ability to regulate itself. Being consistent with your bedtime will train your body to recognise when to sleep, which in turn will help you to fall asleep and wake up feeling rested and refreshed.