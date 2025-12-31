6 skincare habits that will age you faster (without you knowing)

DEBOLINA ROY
Not applying sunscreen is one of the largest factors that create early ageing when you don’t protect yourself from UV exposure on a daily basis (even if there is no sun). UV rays can go through clouds, glass, and your vehicle’s windshields. Daily unprotected exposure to the sun results in the reduction of the collagen inside the skin, which will cause it to lose firmness and elasticity.
Exfoliation helps to slough off dead skin cells; however, over-exfoliation with rough scrubs or too many strong acids will compromise the upper layer (stratum corneum) of your skin. This will result in causing your skin barrier to be compromised and inflamed, resulting in dry and sensitive skin, and the coatings can create wrinkles quickly, while accelerating premature ageing.
When you sleep in makeup, you prevent your skin from healing overnight. When makeup stays on skin overnight, it traps impurities, pollution, and free radicals on your skin, creating oxidative stress, leading to skin appearing dull, clogged pores, uneven skin tone or texture, and breakdown of collagen.
Many people neglect the neck, chest, hands and eye areas in their skincare routines because they believe that the face is enough to take care of. It’s true that the skin on these areas is thinner and has a lower density of sebaceous glands than facial skin, so these areas have an increased tendency to become wrinkled and saggy. Neglecting to care for these areas consistently will create a clear difference in the ageing process of these areas.
Dehydrated skin will exaggerate the appearance of fine lines and give you an older-looking skin. Failing to apply moisturiser or applying one that does not suit your skin type compromises your skin's natural barrier. Properly hydrated skin will maintain its elasticity, plumpness and smoothness and in turn reduce the visible signs of ageing.
Using several active ingredients at once can be irritating to the skin and will disrupt the natural balance of your skin. Excessive amounts of product may cause redness, sensitivity or micro-damage to the skin, and this damage can build up over time. Having a simple routine and using products that are consistent with each other will help promote healthier and younger-looking skin.