6 skincare habits that will age you faster (without you knowing)

Avoiding the neck, hands & eyes

Many people neglect the neck, chest, hands and eye areas in their skincare routines because they believe that the face is enough to take care of. It’s true that the skin on these areas is thinner and has a lower density of sebaceous glands than facial skin, so these areas have an increased tendency to become wrinkled and saggy. Neglecting to care for these areas consistently will create a clear difference in the ageing process of these areas.