6 viral Bollywood moments from 2025 that took the Internet by storm

DEBOLINA ROY
Akshaye Khanna's FA9LA dance hook step from Dhurandhar became an instant phenomenon, generating an influx of endless recreated versions of the hook step on Instagram and making it one of the most replicated Bollywood dance videos of 2022.
A scene from the movie The Ba**ds of Bollywood* featuring Raghav Juyal and Emraan Hashmi went viral after the release of the movie. Raghav's fun mashup of Hindi and Arabic lyrics of the song "Kaho Na Kaho" made it memorable for viewers.
The introduction of Ranveer Singh's character as a spy in the film "First Day as a Spy" caused a frenzy online as fans started to create memes about their first day as a spy in Pakistan. It became one of the most viral Bollywood moments in 2025.
The emotional scene in which Saiyaara's lead wraps his girlfriend in a big, warm hoodie while they ride their motorcycle together was such a touching moment that it became one of the most popular themes of fan-made photos, videos and memes about romance.
The phenomenon of "Shiv Garjana" to the cinema audience at screenings of Chhaava made cinema theatres instantaneously viral sensations. The coordinated responses of moviegoers highlighted the way in which movies are able to generate an intense feeling of community among the viewers.
A dialogue from a revealing Arjun Kapoor movie resurfaced as a reaction meme and exploded in the comment section. This shows how in today's digital world, even moments from the past can be brought back to life by their association with contemporary online trends.