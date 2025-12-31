7 countries with the most unique wedding traditions

Kenya: Spitting Blessings for Good Luck

Among the Maasai people in Kenya, when a father prepares to send his daughter off to marry her husband, he bestows upon her a blessing by gently spitting on her head and chest. While this may be surprising to outside observers, to the Maasai, it is a special way to demonstrate their blessings and to provide spiritual protection for the newlywed bride as she embarks on life with her husband. This is one of East Africa’s most extraordinary and unique wedding traditions.