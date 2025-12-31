Can sneakers be harmful for your legs? 5 things to look out for

Udisha
The right fit is important!
Your sneakers should neither be too tight nor too loose! Tight sneakers can be very uncomfortable and press on your nerves, making them numb. It can also easily cause bisters. Loose sneakers can make it difficult to walk and affect the stability of the feet.
Wearing the wrong shoe at the wrong time!
Sneakers come in a huge variety, which each type tailored for a different occasion such as running, playing or walking. Make sure that you match the right pair with your desired activity. Or else, it can harm your feet without providing it adequate support.
Poor cushioning
A good sneaker is identified by the quality of cushions and shock absorbers that support your feet and keep them protected from any impact. It also prevents pain from strenuous walking and lessens chances of fractures. Poor quality cushioning will protect your legs from none of this, causing some irreversible damage.
Not stable
Sneakers should be strong enough to provide foundational support. If the shoe is wobbly and too flexible, chances are it is not good quality and may break easy. Such sneakers may cause sudden sprains and harm your heel.
Worn out shoes
Every good thing has a lifetime, even shoes. Overuse leads to loss of efficacy which does more harm than good to your legs. The moment you see the soles wearing out and cracks on the shoe, it is time to throw them out or risk muscle difficulties in your feet.